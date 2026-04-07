Gunnar Henderson homers again as the Orioles beat the White Sox 4-2

Gunnar Henderson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in Baltimore's three-run eighth inning, and the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Tuesday for their eighth straight victory over the South Siders.

Henderson, Tyler O'Neill and Blaze Alexander each had two hits for Baltimore, which left 14 runners on base. Yennier Cano (1-1) got three outs for the win on a chilly afternoon, and Ryan Helsley handled the ninth for his fourth save.

Alexander started the eighth-inning rally with a one-out double off Jordan Hicks (0-1). Ward followed with another double, tying it at 2.

White Sox manager Will Venable then brought in left-hander Chris Murphy to face Henderson, a lefty batter. Henderson responded with his fourth homer, a line drive that hit the top of the wall in right-center on its way to the seats.

Henderson also connected during Monday night's 2-1 victory at Chicago, stopping a three-game slide for Baltimore. The Orioles are 23-5 against the White Sox since the 2022 season.

Chase Meidroth had two hits for Chicago, which dropped to 3-2 on a six-game homestand. Shane Smith struck out eight and walked five in 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his third start of the year.

Chicago jumped in front with a two-out rally in the third. Derek Hill singled and scored on Meidroth's double, a liner to left that landed in front of a tumbling Ward. Lenyn Sosa added a run-scoring single to center for a 2-0 lead.

Baltimore got one back on pinch-hitter Ryan Mountcastle's grounder to shortstop in the fifth, driving in Samuel Basallo from third. But Sean Newcomb limited the damage by striking out Coby Mayo swinging, stranding a runner on second.

Up next

Kyle Bradish (0-2, 6.23 ERA) starts for Baltimore on Wednesday, and fellow right-hander Sean Burke (0-1, 3.60 ERA) pitches for Chicago in the finale of the three-game series.