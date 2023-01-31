Opioid response team coming to West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An Opioid Response CARE Team is coming to the West Side.

The new opioid response team will focus on Chicagoans who call 9-1-1 for substance use or overdose emergencies.

Starting this spring, they will work in East and West Garfield Park and Humboldt Park.

Those are the Chicago neighborhoods with the largest number of opioid-related 9-1-1 calls.