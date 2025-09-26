FBI, state and local police nab 25 violent Chicago area fugitives in "Operation Summer Heat"

While summer is officially over, the FBI is touting its latest sting, Operation Summer Heat, which netted the arrest of 25 of Chicago's most dangerous fugitives.

These days, when people hear about federal agents in Chicago, ICE comes to mind first, but FBI agents with the joint support of local law enforcement agencies continue to work together to nab criminals.

FBI agents teamed up with state and local police to hit streets in Operation Summer Heat.

"Really, it was at least a couple months of prep work, in terms of identifying the most violent fugitives that we wanted to go after," said FBI Special Agent Jeremy Resar.

In one week, the operation resulted in 25 violent people in federal custody; many wanted for murder.

"We partnered very closely with the Illinois State Police," Resar said.

The FBI teamed up with Illinois State Police, the Chicago Police Department, Cook County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Department of Justice to form a task force of local officers – those who know Chicago streets, and where the fugitives were hiding.

"They generally give us the very best that they have, and we are extremely fortunate to have some of the folks that we have on our task force right now," Resar said.

In recent weeks, many people who spot federal agents often assumed the agents are associated with immigration.

"This is not immigration. This is about getting the worst of the worst off the streets. As you saw Operation Summer Heat, they took the top 25 wanted individuals off the streets of Chicago," said retired Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio.

Riccio pointed out this is type of joint work is often overlooked.

"The federal government has resources that the city of Chicago doesn't have," he said. "So anytime we can work together with them to get people like these guys off the streets, we're all safer. So, yeah, you have to tune out the politics, tune out all of that. The goal is public safety."

The FBI is still looking for seven of Chicago's most wanted fugitives, and warned of anyone helping these fugitives.

"They're putting themselves in legal jeopardy by assisting fugitives," Resar said.

Of the 25 fugitives arrested, no one was injured, including task force members. The FBI considers that a huge success too.

If you recognize anyone on the Chicago most wanted list, you reach the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.