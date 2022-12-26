Operation North Pole returns this year, helping families with sick kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Holiday wishes complete for more than 20 Chicago area families with a child battling a terminal illness.

As CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe explains, the organization Operation North Pole made it happen.

A busy room made up of volunteers, many with family in various local fire departments, are here to make sure every gift is ready to go.

"We had to scale down the on activities this year. (We're) looking forward to maybe coming back a little bit more next year."

Hoffman Estates Fire Chief Alan Wax said prior to the pandemic, Operation North Pole would throw a "Winter Wonderfest" for sick children and their families, complete with a special train ride, ceremony, food, and games.

But for the last three seasons it's remained unsafe. But this year...

"We are happy to be able to provide gifts for all the kids in the family. And we are having police and fire departments from throughout the suburbs and the city deliver those gifts in their emergency vehicles," Wax said.

"These families have been going through a lot. It's been a tougher time, and being able to be a small part of helping them through the holidays is the biggest part for me," said Ben Carnes, firefighter and Operation North Pole volunteer.

For firefighter Jim Leibach, who brings his group of Niles Explorers to help, it's an emotional every time he talks about what they are here to do.

"They can concentrate on their kids and their medical stuff, seeing the doctors it's one less thing they have to worry about," Leibach said. "It's a great organization that takes care of a lot of people, a lot of families. And we hope we get back to the North Pole next year."

And it was a success! The Arlington Heights Fire Department shared moments from one of the deliveries with CBS 2. A large group of firefighters, police and Santa made it a special day for one young boy, who got new a hat and honorary award from the police and fire departments.

"Helping out Santa in the winter, happy to see them and showing them people on the outside of their family are thinking about them," Carnes said.

If you would like to help Operation North Pole raise money for next years event, head to OperationNorthPole.org.