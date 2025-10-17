"Open House Chicago" returns this weekend

Get an inside look at more than 200 of Chicago's most well-known buildings this weekend.

"Open House Chicago" is a unique annual event from the Chicago Architecture Center, where more than 215 of Chicago's most notable architectural achievements will be open to the public.

The 35,0000 attendees will get special access to skyscraper rooftops, penthouses, historic landmarks, breweries, and innovative workspaces.

The free event takes place across 25 neighborhoods.

This year you can ask questions to experts at four neighborhood headquarters.

You can make your own itinerary, and get more information on the "Open House Chicago" website.