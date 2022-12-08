Open house for Bronzeville Trail happening Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Side residents are invited to an open house to learn more about the transformation of an abandoned railroad embankment into the Bronzeville Trail.

That would be an elevated 2-mile walking, biking, and running path – similar to the 606.

Thursday's Meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Timothy Community Corporation, at 4351 south Drexel.

It's a family-friendly event with free food, free parking, and prizes.

We've been following the progress on the Bronzeville Trail since September.

It would go where the railroad tracks once ran east-west along 40th and 41st Streets.