Open house for Bronzeville Trail happening Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Side residents are invited to an open house to learn more about the transformation of an abandoned railroad embankment into the Bronzeville Trail.
That would be an elevated 2-mile walking, biking, and running path – similar to the 606.
Thursday's Meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Timothy Community Corporation, at 4351 south Drexel.
It's a family-friendly event with free food, free parking, and prizes.
We've been following the progress on the Bronzeville Trail since September.
It would go where the railroad tracks once ran east-west along 40th and 41st Streets.
