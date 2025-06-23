Online lottery player wins $800K in Lucky Day Lotto drawing

An online Illinois lottery player is celebrating after winning $800,000 in a Lucky Day Lotto drawing over the weekend.

The player matched all five numbers in Sunday's midday drawing to win the jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 15, 22, 28, 36, and 28.

Lottery officials said over 17,500 winning tickets were sold during Sunday's Lucky Day Lotto drawings.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice-daily drawings in the afternoon and evening.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

Players must be at least 18 years of age to participate.