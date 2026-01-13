Two One Tail at a Time alums selected for 2026 Puppy Bowl

Two superstar pooches from Chicago will be participating in the Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday.

Local animal rescue One Tail at a Time said two of its alumni made the final Puppy Bowl roster.

Suzy and Vernon will join dozens of other pups to fight for the title of MVP (that's Most Valuable Puppy).

The two puppies are from the same litter and still live close together at their forever homes. They also still get to have lots of playdates.

To celebrate, One Tail at a Time is hosting a Puppy Bowl viewing party at Babe's Sports Bar in Logan Square on Sunday, Feb. 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.