One person is dead in 2-vehicle crash on I-290 near Harlem Ave.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a crash reportedly involving a semi and delivery truck Monday morning on 1-290 that left one person dead.

ISP said it happened in the westbound lane on I-290 near Harlem Avenue in Cook County around 8:52 a.m.

Authorities said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police because of the ongoing investigation, the two right lanes of I-290 near Harlem were closed. Traffic is moving through in the left lane.

This is an ongoing story.