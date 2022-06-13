One person is dead in 2-vehicle crash on I-290 near Harlem Ave.

Watch CBS News
By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a crash reportedly involving a semi and delivery truck Monday morning on 1-290 that left one person dead.

ISP said it happened in the westbound lane on I-290 near Harlem Avenue in Cook County around 8:52 a.m.

Authorities said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police because of the ongoing investigation, the two right lanes of I-290 near Harlem were closed. Traffic is moving through in the left lane.  

This is an ongoing story. 

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 11:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

