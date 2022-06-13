One person is dead in 2-vehicle crash on I-290 near Harlem Ave.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a crash reportedly involving a semi and delivery truck Monday morning on 1-290 that left one person dead.
ISP said it happened in the westbound lane on I-290 near Harlem Avenue in Cook County around 8:52 a.m.
Authorities said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police because of the ongoing investigation, the two right lanes of I-290 near Harlem were closed. Traffic is moving through in the left lane.
This is an ongoing story.
