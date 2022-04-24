Watch CBS News

One person hospitalized following rollover crash in Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is hospitalized following a crash in Gary, Indiana overnight.

The crash happened near Indiana University Northwest just off the Broadway exit.

One person was initially in an ambulance before being transferred to a helicopter.

The front end of one car was badly damaged while a white SUV was overturned.

We reached out to Gary Police for more information. We have not heard back.

