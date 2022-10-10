Watch CBS News
One person displaced by house fire in Dolton

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was displaced by a fire in suburban Dolton overnight. 

Fire officials said it appears the fire started in the bedroom of the home, on Edbrooke, and spread through the attic and roof. 

A resident was home at the time of the fire. That resident has been displaced. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The fire chief is reminding everyone to make sure they have working smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors on every floor of their home. 

