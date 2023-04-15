First Alert Weather: One more day of unseasonably warm temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our warm temperatures are about to come to an end, so enjoy Saturday's 80s while you can.
Today:
Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 82.
Tonight:
Showers and a few storms. Low 55.
Sunday:
Temperatures dropping throughout the day. High 55 (in the morning). Afternoon temperatures in the 40s and dropping.
Looking ahead
Monday brings a return to early Spring with a little rain snow mix. Temperatures rebound into the 60s by midweek.
