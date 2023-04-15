First Alert Weather: One more day of unseasonably warm temps

First Alert Weather: Last day of 80 degree temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our warm temperatures are about to come to an end, so enjoy Saturday's 80s while you can.

Today:

Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 82.

Tonight:

Showers and a few storms. Low 55.

Sunday:

Temperatures dropping throughout the day. High 55 (in the morning). Afternoon temperatures in the 40s and dropping.

Looking ahead

Monday brings a return to early Spring with a little rain snow mix. Temperatures rebound into the 60s by midweek.