One injured, 14 displaced after north suburban Chicago apartment fire

One person was injured, and 14 people were left without a home after an apartment fire Sunday night in Evanston.

Around 10:40 p.m., Evanston firefighters responded to a fire on the second floor of a multi-family high-rise at 2300 Noyes Street.

One person was hospitalized due to the fire. Evanston Fire Department

Firefighters said the fire originated in a second-floor apartment and was extinguished by sprinklers, which contained the fire to that unit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

An occupant in the fire apartment was injured and transported to a local hospital. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Fourteen second-floor residents were displaced by moderate water damage from the sprinkler system. The American Red Cross was called to assist those residents with shelter.