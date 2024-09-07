One dead, 7 others injured in Weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and seven others were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday evening.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 39.

The first shooting of the weekend left two people injured on the city's Near North Side. Police say it happened at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Huron Street. A male and a female, both of unknown age, suffered gunshot wounds and drove themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No further information was immediately available as detectives investigate. No one is in custody.

In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, a man and a woman were in a vehicle in the 1600 block of East 87th Street around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. They were approached by an unknown person who shot at them, striking both victims in the head.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were initially reported in critical condition, but the woman later died.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 5:46 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, two men, 31 and 39, were approached by an unknown person who shot at the them. The 31-year-old man was struck in the side was was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was reported in good condition. The 39-year-old man was shot in teh foot and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was reported in good condition.

At 6:57 p.m. in the 900 block of West 61st Street, an 18-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the right thigh. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was initially reported in good condition.

At 9:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Ridgeway, a 17-year-old girl was found in a yard with three gunshot wounds to the leg. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. A witness told officers that the victim was shot by a male.

No one has been reportedly arrested in any of these incidents unless otherwise noted.

Check back for updates.