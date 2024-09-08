Watch CBS News
Local News

Person in custody after SWAT situation on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

SWAT incident underway following shooting in Roseland
SWAT incident underway following shooting in Roseland 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in custody after a shooting prompted a SWAT response on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said around 2:13 a.m., a 29-year-old man self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in the 10500 block of South Cottage Grove in the Roseland neighborhood. 

The victim was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his body.

A second shooting victim was taken to Roseland Hospital with a graze wound to the left forearm in good condition. The age and gender of the victim were not released. 

One person was placed in custody, and the incident was cleared without incident. 

Area Two detectives were investigating.  

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.