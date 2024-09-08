Person in custody after SWAT situation on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in custody after a shooting prompted a SWAT response on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said around 2:13 a.m., a 29-year-old man self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in the 10500 block of South Cottage Grove in the Roseland neighborhood.

The victim was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his body.

A second shooting victim was taken to Roseland Hospital with a graze wound to the left forearm in good condition. The age and gender of the victim were not released.

One person was placed in custody, and the incident was cleared without incident.

Area Two detectives were investigating.