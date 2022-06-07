One CPS elementary school says it needs all electronic devices used for remote learning back by Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago public elementary school notified families Tuesday that families must return all electronic devices that were used for remote learning by the end of this week.

A.N. Pritzker School, located at 2009 W. Schiller St. in the Wicker Park neighborhood, announced the following in a note to parents:

"As we near the end of this academic school year, it is critical that we retrieve the electronic devices we distributed to ensure that every student has an electronic device to facilitate Remote Learning. We ask that you send any device you were issued to the school no later than June 10, 2022, even if it is broken. If for some reason, you are no longer in possession of the Chrome Book or iPad, we need to know what happened to the device, as the Board of Education is holding us accountable for those devices before we can move forward. This process is essential to allow us to prepare for next year properly. We thank you in advance for your cooperation."

The Chicago Public Schools said in a statement that this notice was sent only to the Pritzker School community and was not a district-wide communication.

CBS 2 has learned as of Dec. 2, 2021, 914 electronic devices for remote learning in the Chicago Public Schools had been lost or stolen. Not all schools had reported numbers at the time, and updated figures were not immediately available.

In March, CBS 2's Tara Molina reported in that between several suburban school districts, hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of Chromebooks, tablets, and other valuable items used for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic were never returned.

In Elgin, $269,000 of school property went missing - more than a quarter million dollars. The property lost included 819 Chromebooks, 54 iPads, three laptops, and 11 mobile hotspots.

In Plainfield, the district lost $101,000 in the form of 202 laptops and 185 mobile hotspots.

In Schaumburg, 50 iPads and 43 Chromebooks were lost, totaling $30,029.