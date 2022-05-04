On media day, WNBA Champion Sky say they would like a better regular season this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candace Parker, Azura Stevens, and the Sky held media day Tuesday as they get ready to tip off their WNBA title defense Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Finals MVP Kahleah Copper was not on hand Tuesday as Sky players posed for pics and held court for interviews. They're trying to become the first repeat WNBA champs in two decades.

They would also like to finish higher than sixth in the regular season.

"I think last year is last year, you know, and it was special. It was amazing, like the last time we were on the court at Wintrust, we were hoisting a championship trophy, and I think it gives you motivation," said Sky forward Candace Parker. "But we sucked during the last season – let's be honest. We were terrible, and I think with that motivation coming back, like we have to be better in the regular season."

We asked Sky General Manager and Head Coach James Wade if he thinks the Sky have what it takes to make another run.

"I don't know. We'll see, you know?" Wade said. "We live it day by day, so the furthest I'll go is we have a great group to have a great practice tomorrow – I'll put it like that."

Meanwhile, the U.S. government now says WNBA star Brittney Grier is being classified as wrongfully detained by the Russian government. That change means the U.S. will no longer wait for Griner's case to play out in Russia's legal system, and will instead look to negotiate her return.

Sky guards Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot were teammates with Griner in Russia.

"Obviously it's been 75 days I think, so we were pretty sad, and just kind felt this helpless feeling there was nothing we could do besides just think about her, pray for her," Quigley said.

"You know, we were obviously there when it happened, and it could have been any of us, and you know, it's been really hard to know that she's still over there. She has the right people fighting for her, you know, obviously, you never know," Vandersloot said. "A lot of it's out of our control, but we're just going to trust that the White House and the State Department are doing what they can to get her back."



Because the designation changed, Griner's WNBA peers and supporters in Congress have been given her family's blessing to bring attention to her case.

There will be a floor decal on the home court sideline of all 12 teams with Griner's initials and her number, 42.