Chatham street named in honor of fallen Chicago police officer Thomas Wortham IV

The Chatham community came together on Wednesday night to honor fallen Chicago police officer Thomas Wortham IV, 16 years after he was shot and killed.

With cheers and plenty of tears, family members and fellow police officers unveiled sign designating a stretch of Martin Luther King Drive in Chatham as Honorary Ofc. Thomas E. Wortham IV Way.

Wortham was shot and killed on May 20, 2010, while confronting a group of men trying to steal his motorcycle.

His sister said she hopes people will honor his memory by making the city safer.

"The best way that we can honor Thomas is for less people to die. The best way we can honor Thomas is to remember what happened to him, and refuse to allow them to keep doing this to other people," Sandra Wortham said.

Fellow officers also held a memorial roll call for Officer Wortham after the