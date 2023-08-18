Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD officer suspended in shooting of unarmed man at CTA Red Line station

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CPD officer suspended without pay in Red Line station shooting
CPD officer suspended without pay in Red Line station shooting 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer involved in the shooting of an unarmed man at a CTA Red Line station in 2020 has been suspended.

The Chicago Police Board voted Thursday night to suspend Officer Bernard Butler without pay for one year.

Butler and his partner, Melvina Bogard, were trying to arrest a man for walking between train cars when they say he started to resist.

During the struggle, Butler can be heard telling Bogard to "shoot him". She did - severely injuring the man.

The police board ruled that the shooting was unnecessary.

Bogard has already resigned from the department.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 9:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.