CPD officer suspended in shooting of unarmed man at CTA Red Line station

CPD officer suspended without pay in Red Line station shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer involved in the shooting of an unarmed man at a CTA Red Line station in 2020 has been suspended.

The Chicago Police Board voted Thursday night to suspend Officer Bernard Butler without pay for one year.

Butler and his partner, Melvina Bogard, were trying to arrest a man for walking between train cars when they say he started to resist.

During the struggle, Butler can be heard telling Bogard to "shoot him". She did - severely injuring the man.

The police board ruled that the shooting was unnecessary.

Bogard has already resigned from the department.