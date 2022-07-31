Officer shot, killed during traffic stop in Elwood, Indiana

ELWOOD, Ind. (CBS) -- An Elwood Police officer is shot and killed during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Initial reports by Indiana State Police Detectives say around 2 a.m., the officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.

The suspect exited the Buick and fired multiple shots -- striking the officer at least one time before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

Responding officers from Elwood Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Department located the wounded officer and administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

The officer was transported by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy and later flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Department located the Buick and attempted to initiate a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. Sheriff's deputies continued to pursue the vehicle after the driver failed to stop.

After multiple immobilization tactics, the vehicle stuck a the median barrier wall and became immobilized. Responding officers were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident, authorities said.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.