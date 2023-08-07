Officer Ella French honored on second anniversary of her murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson asked Chicagoans on Monday to keep first responders in their thoughts on the second anniversary of the murder of Police Officer Ella French.

French, 29, was shot and killed during a traffic stop near 63rd and Bell in August 2021. Her partner Carlos Yanez was seriously wounded. He lost his right eye, and was left partially paralyzed.

"Today we honor the memory and remember the life of CPD officer Ella French, who lost her life protecting others. As we mourn her passing today, we keep all first responders in our thoughts, as working as a first responder requires a unique and remarkable form of bravery to rise every day to confront perilous situations," Johnson said in a statement. "We as a city will continue to uplift all who loved Ella with our prayers and support. She was a true hero who will never be forgotten."

Two brothers, Eric and Emonte Morgan, have been charged in the shooting. They are being held without bail as they await trial.