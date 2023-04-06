Officer who grew up in Chicago area describes responding to Nashville school shooting

NASHVILLE (CBS) -- An officer who responded to a deadly mass shooting at a Nashville Christian school said he jumped into action when the call came in.

"I really had no business being where I was," said Officer Rex Engelbert. "I think you can call it fate; God."

Engelbert graduated from Loyola Academy in Wilmette in 2014.

He was part of a team of five officers who arrived at the Covenant School within minutes on the morning of Monday, March 27 – running right toward the sound of gunfire.

Engelbert said while the school was out of his precinct, he just happened to be driving by when the call came in.

His body camera captured the moment officers raced down hallways decorated with children's artwork.