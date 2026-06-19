"Office Space," "Veep" actor Gary Cole returns to Chicago roots at Steppenwolf Theatre

In a full circle moment, actor Gary Cole is returning to the very same local stage where he began his professional acting career.

The Emmy award-winning actor started acting back in 1986 at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

He is now playing, returning to the same stage as Roberta Lavecchia/Robbie Lavecchia, in "Catch as Catch Can" until July 14.

Throughout his career, he landed roles in films including "Office Space" and "A Simple Plan," as well as in television series including "Veep," "Chicago Fire," and "Suits."

He said his return is bringing up a lot of emotions and nostalgia.

"It's hard to describe the flood of memories coming through because this is where I started my career and theater is where I was trained," Cole told CBS News Chicago. "Steppenwolf has always been a special place to me because of the way it began."