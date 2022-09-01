Offender charged with attempted murder in shooting of two men in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is charged with attempted murder after shooting two men in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday.

Andre Davis, 24, was identified as the offender who shot and seriously wounded the men, ages 53 and 27, in the 6800 block of South Campbell Avenue.

Davis was arrested Wednesday morning, in the 2400 block of West Lithuanian Plaza Court around 9:37 a.m., and charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He is due in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.