Off-duty ATF agent robbed on Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty ATF agent was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday along the Magnificent Mile.

Police said a 33-year-old man was on the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue around 2:20 a.m., when a dark SUV pulled up, and two gunmen got out and demanded his property.

The robbers stole his belongings by force and fled west on Delaware Place. The victim was not hurt.

An ATF spokesperson confirmed the victim was an off-duty agent.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area Three detectives were investigating.