Man charged with killing separated couple in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 33-year-old man from Berwyn has been charged with murder in the deaths of a separated couple found in an apartment in a senior housing facility in Uptown Sunday night.

Police said Ocie Banks Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ocie Banks Sr., 79, and Sheila Banks, 61, who both were found in an apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, when officers responded to a call for a well-being check.

Autopsies determined Ocie Banks Sr. died of multiple gunshot wounds, and Sheila Banks died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Ocie Banks Jr. is due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon. A Police Department spokesperson could not immediately confirm if he is related to the victims.

Neighbors said Sheila and Ocie Banks were separated. Sheila lived in the Uptown apartment, while Ocie lived in Berwyn

According to neighbors, Sheila Banks had people over for a gathering on Friday night.

Gretta Carter, who has lived in the building for 12 years, said Monday morning that most neighbors haven't slept from worry since finding out about the Banks' deaths.

"They heard a loud noise in the hallway, and then they saw blood. So not absolutely certain if someone from the outside that did this, or what, and that's what we're waiting to find out. Meanwhile, we're all terrified," she said.

Carter described Sheila Banks as a "very sweet lady."

"Not a person that raises her voice. Don't swear," she said.

Fellow neighbor Larry Burns said Sheila Banks "was really a lovely person; a lovely neighbor to have."

"I'm really sorry for what her family is going through," he said.

Loved ones said she worked at Chase Bank, and was looking forward to her upcoming retirement.

In a statement, the property management company, Holsten Management, said the door to the apartment was locked when police arrived, and there were no signs of forced entry.