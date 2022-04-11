Man and woman found dead in Uptown apartment
CHICGAO (CBS)-- Two people were found dead in an apartment in a senior housing facility in Uptown Sunday night.
Police arrived on scene for a well-being check around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue. Officers found 61-year-old Sheila Banks with gunshot wounds to the head.
Ocie Banks Sr.,79, had injuries to his face.
No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
