Man and woman found dead in Uptown apartment

Man and woman found dead in senior housing facility apartment in Uptown

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Two people were found dead in an apartment in a senior housing facility in Uptown Sunday night.

Police arrived on scene for a well-being check around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue. Officers found 61-year-old Sheila Banks with gunshot wounds to the head.

Ocie Banks Sr.,79, had injuries to his face.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.