Oakton College campus to reopen on Friday after flooding forced classes online

Students and teachers at Oakton College in northwest suburban Des Plaines will be back in the classroom on Friday, after flooding forced the school to move classes online earlier this week.

The parking lots and soccer field were left underwater after the nearby Des Plaines River overflowed its banks. School officials said no water got into buildings on campus, but nearby roads were closed due to flooding.

The Des Plaines campus will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, and all classes will run as scheduled.

Access to the Des Plaines campus will be available only on Central Road, with Golf Road still closed.

School officials said anyone traveling to campus on Friday should expect heavy traffic due to road closures in the area.