Oak Park, River Forest students spend summer growing fresh greens for food desert

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – It started with a simple question: what can we do with an empty science classroom over the summer?

A new program at one west suburban high school is growing and bringing fresh greens to a food desert.

CBS 2's Sara Machi learned how the school is spreading the word about sustainability and hydroponics in a story you'll only see on 2.

"I made bags for cilantro, basil, thyme, chard, and lettuce,"

It was harvest day in one classroom at Oak Park and River Forest High School. A group of teens was picking fresh greens from their hydroponic setup that included racks with fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

"Every single person I know who comes into this space is shocked that it even exists in the building," said teacher Michelle Zhang.

Zhang is running the program with funding from the school. Students paid for coming four days a week.

It's a lesson in sustainability.

"One of the big ones is water usage, so even though you use a lot of water, you save a lot more than a traditional farming because all the water is recycled through the system and absorbed into the plant," said student Eli Landsman.

They're also learning about adaptability since a power outage after storms earlier this month wiped out a significant portion of their crop.

"It was honestly almost traumatic coming in and seeing everything that we had worked for, almost everything dead or being dramatic," said student Ella Suchomel

Annelise Dusterberg, another student, added, "We had a plan for four gross cycles this summer, and we're lucky to even get one or two."

Machi: "You were just talking about you get emotionally attached?"

Students: "Yeah."

"I'm a proud mother. Gerald is like my baby," said another student about her plant.

Even though they've grown attached, giving some of their favorite plants names, everything they pick is packed into bags to be given away for free.

"Even if you don't think you're very good farming, and like growing plants, you can do this," said student Jaden Havener.

The students can also be found setting up in the shade at the farmer's market in Austin, talking to people about their project and teaching them how to grow their own food at home.

The students hope the lessons they've learned in the classroom will feed in the stomachs and minds of the people they meet.

The operation is funded through October. Students hope the program returns next summer too.

They're also selling at-home grow kits to raise some of their own funding.