What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.

The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December.

Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.

We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female security guard filed a police report after she was injured while breaking up the fight between two students.

She injured her left arm and had cuts to her head.

Sources told us teachers and security guards were trying to break up the fight. The CBS 2 Investigators learned in another incident this week, a male security guard was injured and needed stitches above an eye after a fight.

Oak Park police told us the female security guard wants the students charged with a crime. Police say the incident is under investigation, and no charges have been filed against those involved at this time.

We reached out to school administrators for comment. We wanted to know what action has been taken against the students, what the school's plan is, and whether more security will be hired?

We haven't heard back.