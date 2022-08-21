Bond set for Oak Park man who sold fentanyl to pair, causing overdose of 29-year-old woman

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bond is set for an Oak Park man charged with supplying fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose of a woman last year.

Bishop Moore, 62, appeared in Bond Court Saturday morning where his bond was set at $350,000.

More is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide in connection to the death of 29-year-old Margaret McCabe.

On Friday, a Glen Ellyn man allegedly involved in the overdose death of McCabe appeared in bond court.

Sergius Harty, 29, is also charged with one count of drug-induced homicide. His bond is set at $500,000.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive female, later identified as McCabe in unincorporated Clarendon Hills on Nov. 5, 2021. The call was placed by a family member.

McCabe was immediately transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. An investigation into her death found that she died of fentanyl intoxication.

It is alleged that earlier that day, McCabe traveled with Harty to Chicago to purchase narcotics from Moore. Harty allegedly purchased several bags of narcotics and gave one bag containing fentanyl to McCabe.

Once at home, McCabe allegedly ingested the fentanyl purchased from Moore and given to her by Harty.

On Thursday, Harty was taken into custody on a $25,000 arrest warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance issued the previous day. Moore was taken into custody the next day without incident.

"As I said earlier, the only way to stop this heartbreaking, senseless loss of life is to hold those who supply fatal doses of narcotics responsible," said DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin. "Thanks to the outstanding work of DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's office, we were able to file charges against another individual suspected of being a link in the deadly supply chain of illegal narcotics that allegedly took the life of Margaret McCabe.

Moore is due back in court on Sept. 12.