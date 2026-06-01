Oak Park, Illinois, police shoot, kill man after struggle for gun

Police shot and killed a man they say struggled with officers for a gun this past weekend in the west Chicago suburb of Oak Park.

At 9:10 p.m. Sunday, an Oak Park police officer pulled over a black sport-utility vehicle near Harrison Street and Austin Boulevard, along the border with Chicago's South Austin neighborhood. The driver was alone in the vehicle, police said.

During the stop, the officer told the driver to exit the vehicle. An officer performed a pat-down and found a gun concealed on the driver's body.

A prolonged physical struggle over control of the gun began, and the driver ended up wrestling the gun back from the officer, police said.

The officer shot the driver, who was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. He died there at 9:59 p.m. Sunday.

The officer went to the same hospital for injuries and was released early Monday morning.

A gun with a defaced serial number was recovered.

The identity of the driver has not been released pending family notification.