Oak Park, Illinois firefighters come to rescue snake gets stuck on CTA train

Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Ellie Coatar

Back in 2006, Samuel L. Jackson starred in an action thriller called "Snakes on a Plane."

In real life 19 years later, some Chicago Transit Authority 'L' passengers in Oak Park, Illinois, starred in a real-life situation of "snakes on a train."

oak-park-snake-on-train-1.jpg
Oak Park Fire Department

On Saturday, the Oak Park Fire Department was called to the Harlem/Lake Green Line terminal, on the boundary of Oak Park and Forest Park. A ball python named Lucius, after the Harry Potter character Lucius Malfoy, had gotten away from his owner and had gotten stuck inside the train's control panel.

oak-park-snake-on-train-2.jpg
Oak Park Fire Department

Firefighters were able to open the box, free Lucius, and return him to his owner — who happened to be dressed like a pirate.

oak-park-snake-on-train-3.jpg
Oak Park Fire Department

The Oak Park Fire Department posted on Facebook, "Not a typical rescue, but a memorable one for sure!"

