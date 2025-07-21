Oak Park, Illinois firefighters come to rescue snake gets stuck on CTA train

Back in 2006, Samuel L. Jackson starred in an action thriller called "Snakes on a Plane."

In real life 19 years later, some Chicago Transit Authority 'L' passengers in Oak Park, Illinois, starred in a real-life situation of "snakes on a train."

Oak Park Fire Department

On Saturday, the Oak Park Fire Department was called to the Harlem/Lake Green Line terminal, on the boundary of Oak Park and Forest Park. A ball python named Lucius, after the Harry Potter character Lucius Malfoy, had gotten away from his owner and had gotten stuck inside the train's control panel.

Oak Park Fire Department

Firefighters were able to open the box, free Lucius, and return him to his owner — who happened to be dressed like a pirate.

Oak Park Fire Department

The Oak Park Fire Department posted on Facebook, "Not a typical rescue, but a memorable one for sure!"