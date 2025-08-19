Oak Park District 97 superintendent resigns days before start of school year

Oak Park School District 97 Superintendent Ushma Shah abruptly resigned her position just days before the start of the school year.

The announcement was made in a joint statement posted by the school district late Friday.

Shah has been on the job since June 2022. The district praised her success and "visionary leadership," but the statement did not mention why she resigned.

The district said it will begin the search for Shah's replacement "soon" but did not say exactly when. They said more information about the search process will be shared in the near future.

The first day of school for District 97 is Wednesday, Aug. 20.