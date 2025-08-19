Watch CBS News
Oak Park District 97 superintendent resigns days before start of school year

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Oak Park School District 97 Superintendent Ushma Shah abruptly resigned her position just days before the start of the school year.

The announcement was made in a joint statement posted by the school district late Friday.

Shah has been on the job since June 2022. The district praised her success and "visionary leadership," but the statement did not mention why she resigned.

The district said it will begin the search for Shah's replacement "soon" but did not say exactly when. They said more information about the search process will be shared in the near future.

The first day of school for District 97 is Wednesday, Aug. 20. 

