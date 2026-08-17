Oak Lawn man caught with 8 Molotov cocktails in Mokena indicted on federal charges

An Oak Lawn man has been indicted on federal charges after he was caught with eight Molotov cocktails in his backpack in south suburban Mokena earlier this month. Prosecutors have previously said he made threats against a mosque in Orland Park.

Hamed Alsaidi, 31, has been charged with eight counts of possessing an unregistered destructive device.

Mokena police have said, just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 1, officers encountered him while he was walking near 191st Street and LaGrange Road, carrying a blue blanket and a backpack.

When officers questioned him, he gave them a fake name, and police took him into custody for blocking the road and giving a false name.

When officers searched his backpack, police said they found several bottles filled with gasoline and stuffed with rags, commonly known as Molotov cocktails.

Federal prosecutors said the Molotov cocktails were made using a vodka bottle, a tequila bottle, and six beer bottles.

Will County prosecutors previously charged Alsaidi with unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing a peace officer. He was later released on electronic monitoring, but then arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In court filings, Will County prosecutors said police also found also found a hand-written map of an area in Orland Park, including the Metra station and the words "you see the mosque" indicating what prosecutors said appears to be the Orland Park Prayer Center.

Orland Park police confirmed they are aware of the arrest, which they said involved possible threats directed toward the mosque. Police said they remain in close contact with Mokena police, federal law enforcement partners and the security personnel at Orland Park Prayer Center in the wake of the arrest. They also said they let area mosques and their leaders know about the arrest and what was found as a precaution.

Prosecutors said Alsaidi has an active order of protection regarding residents and addresses in Orland Park, and has "twice been determined to be an inadmissible alien," which they said makes him a flight risk.

Alsaidi's arraignment hearing on the federal charges has not yet been scheduled.