Man had Molotov cocktails on him when arrested in Mokena for blocking road

An Oak Lawn man had Molotov cocktails on him when he was arrested in Mokena while blocking a road, police say.

Police said just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Mokena police encountered the man near 191st Street and LaGrange Road.

The man, who was later identified as 31-year-old Hamed Alsaidi, was walking in the street, police said and when they asked he gave them a fake name. He was carrying a blue blanket and a backpack, police said.

Officers took him into custody for blocking the road and giving a false name, and when they searched his backpack police said they found several bottles filled with gasoline and stuffed with rags, known as Molotov cocktails.

Police contact the Illinois Fire Marshalls Office and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the FBI.

The Will County State's Attorney's Office charged Alsaidi with unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing a peace officer. He was ordered detained at the Will County Jail.

An investigation by the ATF is ongoing.