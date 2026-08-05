Man arrested in Mokena with Molotov cocktails had threated Orland Park Prayer Center, released on monitoring

An Oak Lawn man arrested in Mokena over the weekend with Molotov cocktails in his backpack had allegedly made threats against the Orland Park Prayer Center, prosecutors said.

In court documents asking for 31-year-old Hamed Alsaidi to be detained while awaiting trial, prosecutors said that along with the explosive devices, police also found a hand-written map of an area in Orland Park, including the Metra station and the words "you see the mosque" indicating what prosecutors said appears to be the Orland Park Prayer Center.

Orland Park police confirmed they are aware of the arrest, which they said involved possible threats directed toward the mosque. Police said they remain in close contact with Mokena police, federal law enforcement partners and the security personnel at Orland Park Prayer Center in the wake of the arrest. They also said they let area mosques and their leaders know about the arrest and what was found as a precaution.

Prosecutors said Alsaidi has an active order of protection regarding residents and addresses in Orland Park, and has "twice been determined to be an inadmissible alien," which they said makes him a flight risk.

Alsaidi appeared in court Sunday for a detention hearing, and was granted release on electronic monitoring.

His next court date was not immediately known.