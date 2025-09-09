Neighbors, advocates in Oak Lawn express concerns to village council over animal control

Neighbors in the southwest suburbs are fired up about how animal care and control is operating in their village. They said even with proof, if their pet is found, it's taking weeks to get them safely home.

Pet owners and advocates are accusing the village and shelter of illegally holding pets even when they know the rightful owners.

A quick look at Lady and you can tell she's a happy pet, and her owners, Kirsten Adamiak and her dad, enjoy taking her for walks, but earlier this year, they worried when Lady got loose.

"She dug underneath the fence in my dad's backyard and took herself on a little journey," Kirsten said.

The family pet wandered into Oak Lawn. Fortunately, Oak Lawn police picked her up.

Kirsten learned about three hours after Lady's disappearance that the police had placed her in a shelter. Despite knowing where Lady was, neither Kirsten nor her dad could get their pet.

"They just flat out refused to let us see her to identify it was actually her," she said.

Even with pictures, Kirsten said the shelter kept her from seeing her dog for weeks.

"They made her sit in there for 16 days, and the Oak Lawn Police Department would not help," she said.

Kirsten is thankful she got Lady back, but she's now on a mission to make sure Oak Lawn follows its own ordinance.

That's why Kirsten and others came to the village council, reminding them that under the ordinance, the village has control over pets, not the shelter.

Animal advocates said many pet owners have complained about how Oak Lawn police are picking up animals and letting the shelter have total control.

Oak Lawn Mayor Terry Vorderer said he's willing to review the ordinance, but adds that the village takes lost pets to the nearest shelter.

"That facility provides the village and police department a place to house the dogs. I agree with you, it's sad," he said.

In Lady's case, Kirsten's father had to pay to adopt his own dog back once she was listed on the shelter's website.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the shelter but has yet to hear back.