Judge rules Oakbrook Terrace cannot keep up red light camera at major intersection

Judge rules Oak Brook Terrace cannot keep up red light camera at major intersection

CHICAGO (CBS) – Drivers in Oak Brook are getting a break at a major intersection, for now.

On Monday, a DuPage County judge ruled that the City of Oakbrook Terrace cannot keep the red light camera at Route 83 and 22nd Street. Oakbrook Terrace plans to appeal the ruling.

The decision centers around a legal battle between the Illinois Department of Transportation and the city. The former mayor was indicted on federal charges and resigned, accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in kickbacks if he allowed the cameras to go up.

IDOT said the city also never submitted proof the cameras did anything for safety.