Nurses marching outside Jackson Park Hospital to demand safer staffing

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Nurses will be marching outside Jackson Park Hospital Tuesday at noon to demand safer staffing to better care for patients.

The union is holding an information picket outside the hospital, at 75th Street and Stony Island. 

Registered nurses said short staffing is contributing to a high turnover rate, which also has them caring for more than twice the number of recommended patients.

The nurses claim the hospital is also staffing temporary nurses rather than hiring union nurses. The union has been working without a contract since June 30.

Hospital officials have not responded for comment. 

First published on July 25, 2023 / 8:35 AM

