Northwestern's softball team plays the Women's College World Series for the first time in 15 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northwestern softball team is back on the national stage.

For the Cats, it's their first appearance in the Women's College World Series since 2007. And they certainly didn't get to ease into the action in Oklahoma City.

First up, the defending national champion Sooners in a virtual home game for them. The Women's College World Series just about a 30 minute drive for the Sooners. A little longer for the Cats fans who made the trip.

They'd have something to cheer about early. Big Ten player of the year Rachel Lewis blasts her program record tying 23rd home run of the year.

But the Sooners flexed their muscles after that. Tiare Jennings with the first of two grand slams in the game for OU. The Sooners have run ruled their opponent 39 of 57 games this season. 13-2 the final in 5. Northwestern will play UCLA tomorrow.

Back at the #WCWS tomorrow.



vs. UCLA at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/jiGeZ8hlwv — Northwestern Softball (@NUSBcats) June 2, 2022