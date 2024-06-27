Northwestern's Boo Buie, Illinois' Marcus Domask get Exhibit 10 NBA contracts

NEW YORK (CBS) -- Northwestern basketball star Boo Buie signed an Exhibit 10 received an Exhibit 10 contract with the Phoenix Suns on the second night of the NBA Draft Thursday, while Illinois' Marcus Domask signed a similar deal with the Bulls.

An Exhibit 10 is a one-year, minimum-salary NBA contract—essentially a tryout deal. Teams have until the start of the regular season to determine whether to convert such a contract into a two-way contract with a player.

Buie and Domask were among several undrafted players who struck deals with teams.

Meanwhile, onetime Rolling High School star Cam Christie went to the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 46. Christie, who went on to the University of Minnesota, will join his brother, Max, who players for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Antonio Reeves, a Simeon Career Academy basketball star who went on to play for Illinois State and Kentucky, was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 47.