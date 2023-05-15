Boo Buie's return is great news for Northwestern basketball; could Chase Audige be back too?

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- They're not actually even playing right now, but it was still a great week for the Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball team.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported Sunday night, Boo Buie deciding to come back may have the Wildcats set up to double down – and then some – on last season's success.

After helping lead Northwestern to their second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance – and second win as well – Buie had a tough decision ahead of him. He declared for the NBA Draft in April, but decided this past week to return to Northwestern instead.

"It was super-tough, because you know, as a kid, I just grew up dreaming of playing in the NBA. So my whole goal when I first, you know, declared and said I was going to keep my eligibility was to, you know, go – and stay in the draft," Buie said. "But after talking to my family and my coaches, and you know, just having that opportunity to increase that chance of reaching my goals, I felt like for me and my family at the time, it was the best decision for me to come back to school."

Buie said the main feedback he received from NBA scouts was that he needed to improve his three-point shooting. Buie's three-point percentage did dip a bit this past season – to 31.4 percent. That was his lowest since his freshman year.

But being doubted is nothing new for the 6-foot 2-inch guard from Albany, New York.

"Coming out of high school, you know, no one really believed in me – and told me, you know, I could never play at this level – and here I am today," Buie said. "So anyone who thinks the same about the next level, you know, including the guys even up there – it's just another group I've got to prove wrong."

Meanwhile, Head Coach Chris Collins proved his doubters wrong last season – leading the 'Cats back to the big dance after five straight losing seasons. That achievement landed Collins a three-year contract extension through 2028.

"I don't think my belief ever wavered. You can lose confidence at times – you know, obviously, when you lose, you always look at yourself if you're going through hard times. I've always been a look-in-the-mirror guy – what can I do better?" Collins said. "I did feel like through all the chatter, I felt like we were getting better – and fortunately, it came to fruition."

Buie says Coach Collins getting that contract extension – and the team they have returning to Northwestern next season – was as big reason why he decided to come back as well.

"I was, obviously, I was waiting for the extension on Coach to be released," Buie said. "I didn't doubt that he was going to be extended, but you know, that's obviously a huge piece of why I'm here."

Now if Collins can get Chase Audige back on the team too, they'll be golden for next season.

Audige, like Buie, is going through the NBA process – but has yet to make a final decision.

Collins says he takes off his coaching hat when it comes to advice for guys like Audige, Buie, or anyone with this choice.

"I try to look after them as if they were my own son. I mean, you have to take away your selfishness of, 'Man, I'd love for those guys both to come back and play,' and to me it's a win-win," Collins said. "You go through this process – you see where you're at. If you have a chance to make guaranteed money and potentially be drafted, then go for it. If not, you have a really good thing to come back to."

Audige has until June 1 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft, and keep his final year of eligibility.

