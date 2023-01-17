Watch CBS News
Northwestern Wildcats COVID-19 outbreak prompts postponement of game

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS/AP) -- The Northwestern Wildcats' men's basketball game at Iowa has been postponed.

The Wildcats are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled.

Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.

