Northwestern University researchers develop tool to measure communities' vulnerability to heat

Everyone in the Chicago area was feeling the heat wave this week, and on the Evanston campus of Northwestern University, researchers were studying it.

The researchers have been tracking the heat, and the way it impacts parts of the city differently, in a brand-new way that could ultimately provide relief for some Chicagoans.

The Northwestern researchers have developed a tool called the Heat Vulnerability Index — a brand-new tool they say can make a real difference for those most impacted by the hot temperatures we all have been feeling.

They also focus on how climate change plays a role.

"With climate change, the main effect that we see is the number of days we call heat waves days," said researcher Finley Hay-Chapman.

Hay-Chapman is part of the Defusing Disasters Working Group, led by the Buffett Institute at Northwestern. Teams on the project work to target and address the issues caused by extreme weather events in Chicago.

"We can sort of get a clearer sense of sort of which community areas are most vulnerable to heat, but also why," said Hay-Chapman.

The Heat Vulnerability Index the Defusing Disasters group developed is set to debut to the public next month.

"And it will be able to pop up what is actually causing this vulnerability here," said Hay-Chapman.

It is well-known that heat is felt differently throughout Chicago. The Heat Vulnerability Index takes research on that difference a step further — pulling data from local hospitals and health departments.

The researchers use hospital health outcome data to determine when people are visiting the hospital during heat waves.

For the first time with the Heat Vulnerability Index, the public can go in a use a tool allowing them to connect the dots between warming climate and impact on health.

"Not only will they be able to link it to their health through this map, they will also be able to understand why," said Hay-Chapman.

Hay-Chapman said Chicago's South and West Side are the main areas where researchers are seeing the most vulnerability to heat.

"There are areas which have lower access to critical resources in the face of climate change we might want to focus on in future climate policy," he said.

The goal once the Heat Vulnerability Index is published is to use the tool to make changes in areas feeling extreme heat most intensely — solutions such as increasing green space, planting more trees, addressing pollution issues that are worsened during heat waves, and even infrastructure changes such as subsidized air conditioning units.

A spokeswoman for Chicago's Department of Environment confirmed it is working with the Northwestern group. the department said a public survey is happening right now:

"The City is committed to working in partnership with the community to better understand its needs, values, and priorities. We believe that learning from the lived experience of the Chicagoans most impacted by heat leads to more effective and equitable outcomes. As part of this commitment, we are collaborating with the Defusing Disasters group to ensure community voices shape the policy solutions. "In addition to analyzing data from the Heat Vulnerability Index (HVI), the Defusing Disasters group is actively gathering public feedback through a survey. Once the data and community input have been collected and reviewed, the City will work closely with the group to incorporate the takeaways into clear, actionable recommendations for implementation."

People at home can also use the Heat Vulnerability Index to guide their decisions.

"You can go and see like, 'Oh, my area is really vulnerable according to this heat vulnerability tool, so maybe I should be more careful when there's a heat wave,'" said Hay-Chapman.