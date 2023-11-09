Watch CBS News
Northwestern University study links nitrogen dioxide pollution affecting communities of color

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A new study by researchers at Northwestern University finds a troubling link between nitrogen dioxide pollution and people of color.

Nitrogen dioxide is a toxic gas that mostly comes from burning fossil fuels in vehicles and power plants.

Historically, it's been linked to health complications like asthma and respiratory infections.

In the new study, researchers found it led to 171,000 premature deaths every year and the rates were around 47% higher in communities of color compared to the national average.

The study was published in the Environmental Science and Technology Letters.

You can find the full report here and below, Researcher Sara Camilleri who joined CBS Chicago in conversation.

Northwestern University traffic pollution study findings 05:09
