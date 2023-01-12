Northwestern University launches investigation into 2022 football program hazing allegations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern University has ordered an independent investigation into reports of hazing on the football team.
In a statement, the school said while it does not yet know if the allegations are true, hazing is prohibited by university policy and northwestern says it takes these claims seriously.
The school also encouraged anyone with concerns to come forward.
The independent investigator is expected to meet with Wildcat football players, coaches, and staff.
