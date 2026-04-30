Worker dies in fall from roof of construction site at Northwestern University in Evanston

A construction worker died on Thursday afternoon when he fell from the roof of a building under construction at Northwestern University in Evanston.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Evanston police and firefighters responded to a construction site at 2169 Campus Drive for reports of a construction accident.

A 57-year-old man had fallen approximately four stories while operating equipment on the roof, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man's name has not been released.

The construction site has been closed, and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and will be investigating the worker's death.

According to the university, the old Allen Center, at 2169 Campus Drive, which housed the home of the Kellogg School of Management's Executive MBA and Executive Education programs, has been torn down and is being replaced with the new Ann McIlrath Drake Executive Center, which will open in August 2027.

Police said there were no signs of criminal activity.