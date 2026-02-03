Opening of Northwestern's new Ryan Field set for Oct. 2 Big Ten home opener vs. Penn State

The Northwestern Wildcats won't play in their new $862 million football stadium until their third home game of the 2026 season, when they'll host their Big Ten home opener at the new Ryan Field on Oct. 2.

Construction on the new 35,000-seat stadium in Evanston began in April 2024, after demolition of the old Ryan Field was completed.

Work on the new stadium is not expected to be completed until mid-September, meaning the Wildcats will play their first two home games of 2026 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, the temporary lakefront stadium they've played in the past two seasons.

The Wildcats will play South Dakota State on Sept. 5 and will host Colorado on Sept 19 at the temporary stadium.

On Oct. 2, they will host Penn State in the first game at the new Ryan Field. While a time for the game has not been announced, according to published reports, it will be a primetime game.

The opening will mark the 100th anniversary of the opening of Northwestern's original football stadium in 1926.

"We are incredibly appreciative of our remarkable workers, subcontractors and our partners at Central Street Consortium for being on track to deliver the new Ryan Field on time, despite the unexpected number of weather days that we've experienced," Pat Ryan Jr., CEO of Ryan Sports Development, which is overseeing the privately funded constrution project, said in a statement.

Ryan's father is a Northwestern alumnus who has been the school's most prominent donor, including a $480 million gift in 2021, which was the largest in the university's history. The old and new stadium are named after the Ryan family.

Northwestern has said the new stadium will feature a "more intimate setting" with significantly smaller crowds and a maximum capacity of 35,000 people, about 12,000 fewer than the existing stadium.

The new designs also include a new community park, and publicly accessible greenspaces for residents to enjoy year-round community activities.

The school also touted the project is designed to achieve Gold LEED certification, which recognizes buildings with efficient, sustainable designs.

2026 Northwestern Football Schedule

Saturday, September 5 – vs. South Dakota State (Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium)

Saturday, September 19 – vs. Colorado (Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium)

Saturday, September 26 – at Indiana (Bloomington, Ind.)

Friday, October 2 – vs. Penn State (Ryan Field)

Saturday, October 10 – vs. Ball State (Ryan Field) - Homecoming

Saturday, October 17 – at Michigan State (East Lansing, Mich.)

Saturday, October 24 – vs. Rutgers (Ryan Field) - Family Weekend

Saturday, October 31 – at Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)

Saturday, November 7 – vs. Iowa (Ryan Field)

Saturday, November 14 – at Ohio State (Columbus, Ohio)

Saturday, November 21 – at Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Saturday, November 28 – vs. Illinois (Ryan Field)