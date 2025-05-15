Watch CBS News
Northwestern lacrosse beats Penn heads to Final Four

By Ryan Baker

/ CBS Chicago

Kelly Amonte Hiller is now a perfect 35-0 at home in Northwestern lacrosse NCAA Tournament games thanks to her star scoring machine, Maddy Taylor.

Taylor had six goals and four assists Thursday afternoon as Wildcats took on Penn at Northwestern University's Martin Stadium. Niki Miles and Lucy Munro also each had tow goals and an assist, the Daily Northwestern noted in a recap.

The Wildcats beat the Quakers 17-12.

As for Taylor, she set the NCAA single-season record Thursday at 105, and counting.

The 'Cats also now advance to a sixth straight Final Four. They will face Boston College next Friday in the semifinals, for a rematch of last year's title game.

Ryan Baker

Ryan Baker is the sports director at CBS Chicago.

